Delhi Police get transit remand of accused in Bhogal theft case

Seeking formal arrest and transit remand of the accused, the Delhi Police presented their application before the Judicial Magistrate in Raipur.

By ANI Published Date - 10:43 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

New Delhi: A court on Tuesday granted three-day transit remand of Lokesh Srivas, who was arrested in Chhattisgarh in connection with a burglary at a jewellery shop in the national capital.

According to the Delhi Police, he was arrested under section 41.1 (D) of the Criminal Procedure Code by PS Civil lines, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, in possession of stolen valuables including approximately 18.675 Kg of gold and Rs 2.5 lakhs in cash.

The court granted a 72-hour transit remand to the Delhi Police, following a detailed inquiry by an Executive Magistrate. Subsequently, the case property will be entrusted to IO S.I Jitender Raghuvanshi.

The Delhi Police team is anticipated to arrive in the capital tomorrow evening.

Earlier on September 29, the accused, Lokesh Srivas, was arrested in Chhattisgarh in a joint operation by Chhattisgarh and Delhi Police.

Delhi Police scanned footage from over 1,000 CCTV cameras in its probe into the sensational burglary case in the city’s Bhogal area with the main accused, who has been arrested in Chhattisgarh, also sleeping in the shop overnight before decamping with jewellery estimated to be of about Rs 25 crore.