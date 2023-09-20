BDL Funds CCTV Cameras installation in Hyderabad

BDL has contributed an amount of Rs 30 lakh towards installation of CCTV cameras in the old city of Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Government of India Enterprise under Ministry of Defence, has contributed an amount of Rs 30 lakh towards installation of CCTV cameras in the old city of Hyderabad. The contribution has been made by BDL towards the ‘CCTV Surveillance Project’ taken up by Hyderabad City Police.

N.Srinivasulu, Director (Finance), BDL presented the cheque to Ch. Rupesh, DCP, South East Zone, at BDL Kanchanbagh Unit in the presence of PV Raja Ram, Director (Production), BDL and other senior officials, a press release said.

Installation of CCTV cameras in vital locations of old city of Hyderabad is aimed to aid the law enforcing agencies in monitoring and responding to incidents more effectively, thereby strengthening the safety and security of the region.