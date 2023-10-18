Delhi Police solve abduction-cum-dacoity case, arrest 5 persons

The police have also recovered the looted truck along with hosiery materials, a car, and weapons of crime used by the criminals.

By ANI Published Date - 09:42 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

New Delhi: The Delhi Police solved an abduction-cum-dacoity case and arrested five criminals, including two bad characters, in this connection .

The police have also recovered the looted truck along with hosiery materials, a car, and weapons of crime used by the criminals.

According to DCP (Shahdara) Rohit Meena, “The incident occurred on October 14 to 15 when the victim, a truck driver, was on his way to deliver hosiery goods from Delhi. When he reached the Shahdara area, he was stopped by five men in a car. The men abducted the victim and took him to an isolated spot where they beat him up and robbed him of his truck and goods.” “The victim managed to escape from the clutches of the criminals and informed the police,” added the police.

“During interrogation, the criminals confessed to their crimes. The police have recovered the looted truck, goods, car, and desi katta from them.” said the police.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited.