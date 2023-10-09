| Plumber Dies After Getting Stuck In A Lift In Naraina Delhi Police

By ANI Updated On - 08:37 PM, Mon - 9 October 23

New Delhi: A man died after getting stuck in a lift at a residential building in South West Delhi, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi Police, the incident took place under the limits of Naraina police station.

Sanjay, a resident of Rajeev Camp, works as a plumber and he got stuck while maintaining the lift, they said.

“A PCR was received at Naraina police station regarding the incident. Immediately, the local police reached the spot. With the help of a local technician, the lift was opened and the injured person was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared dead brought dead,” police said.

“There was some issue of water logging in the lift area, for which he was called. While he was examining that area, the lift moved and he got stuck,” police added.

An investigation into the matter is underway. Further information is awaited.