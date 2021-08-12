Delhi Public School: Gavel Club office bearers assume office

The school principal spoke on the occasion and motivated students.

By | Published: 5:30 pm

Delhi Public School Nacharam Gavel Club organised its installation ceremony for the year 2021-2022 through an online platform. The event was kick-started by Sergeant at Arms Shaik Azam and a welcome note by the club counselor Shukla Dasgupta who spoke about her experiences with the club and how it has been a remarkable journey.

The school principal spoke on the occasion and motivated students. A detailed report of the various activities taken up last year was presented by club outgoing president Kashika Dochania.

The previous year’s officers, who worked efficiently to make 2020-2021 an amazing year for the Gavel Club were acknowledged by the founder of the club Tejaswi Valiveti who relieved them of their duties. Goals outlined The newly installed president Srikeerthi Rao expressed her gratitude and outlined the goals for the year 2021-2022.

Following this, Vydhrithi Reddy (vicepresident of Public Relations 2021- 2022) explained the features of the prestigious club website and spoke on how to access it. School vice-principal Nandita Sunkara said, “Once a Gavelier always a Gavelier”, and encouraged all members. Rahul Jain, a motivational speaker by profession and is the Vice President for Membership of Toastmasters Hyderabad was the chief guest of the event.

He spoke on how Toastmasters guide youngsters to improve their interaction and public speaking skills. Towards the end of the event, there was a small interactive Q/A session open to the members, with the chief guest. The installation session concluded with a vote of thanks by the organising committee member Preeti Arra.

