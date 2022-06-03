Demand for freshers on the rise in India: Report

Published: Updated On - 07:32 PM, Fri - 3 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Even as hiring activity witnessed growth in May 2022, the entry-level talent or freshers are seeing highest demand across all experience levels. A report by Naukri JobSpeak says that the employers’ intent to hire freshers has gone up by 61 per cent year-on-year in May 2022 as compared with the same period last year.

The report also says that hiring grew across all cities and Hyderabad witnessed a positive growth of 23 per cent year-on-year for the same period mentioned above. Overall hiring stayed buoyant in May 2022 and sustains run rate while beating last year by 40 per cent, the report informs.

As holiday season kicks in, Travel and Hospitality sector hits top-gear witnessing a 357 per cent growth in hiring sentiment compared to May 2021, breaking the shackles of pandemic waves last year. As per the latest Naukri JobSpeak May 2022 Index, the surge in hiring activity stays put as it records 40 per cent year-on-year growth in May 2022.

Sectors like retail, real estate, and insurance saw growth of 175 per cent, 141 per cent and 126 per cent respectively and they were among the top sectors that witnessed a significant growth. Other key sectors that saw an uptick in hiring trends as compared to last year are BFSI (104 per cent), education (86 per cent), auto (69 per cent), oil and gas (69 per cent), FMCG (51 per cent) and IT-Software/Software Services (7 per cent).

The demand for talent in metros and non-metros remained steady as all cities indicated a double-digit growth. Amongst metros, Delhi registered the highest year-on-year growth of 63 per cent closely followed by Mumbai (61 per cent).

Naukri.com chief business officer Pawan Goyal said, “The recruitment landscape continues to stay resilient and is sustaining the momentum 2022 ushered in. The job market has shown stable sequential trends which is substantially ahead of last year baselines.”

