Denied smartphone, teen ends life in Vikarabad

Omkar, a Class IX student, was found hanged at his house in Kulkacharla mandal of Vikarabad

By | Published: 8:37 pm

Hyderabad: A teenager died, allegedly by suicide, in his house in Kulkacharla mandal of Vikarabad district on Thursday, reportedly after his parents expressed their inability to purchase a new smartphone for him.

According to police, V Omkar (15), a Class IX student, used to spend time playing online games on his father’s mobile phone or on those of his friends and got addicted. Omkar’s parents, who earn their livelihood by selling fruits, reportedly reprimanded him when he demanded that they buy him a mobile phone worth Rs 15,000.

“He slipped into depression after his parents refused him a mobile phone and hanged himself using a saree at his house,” said Vittal Reddy, Sub-inspector, Kulkacharla. A case under Section 174 of CrPC has been booked and investigation is on.

