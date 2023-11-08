Denied ticket, Congress leader consumes pesticide, critical in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:39 PM, Wed - 8 November 23

Nizamabad: Congress ticket aspirant from Banswada constituency, K Balaraju allegedly attempted to die by suicide at Banswada on Wednesday morning after being denied ticket by the party to contest the forthcoming elections.

Balaraju allegedly consumed pesticide and was shifted to the Banswada Area Hospital. After preliminary treatment, he was shifted to a hospital at Nizamabad after his condition deteriorated and was said to be in a critical condition.

Balaraju was the Banswada constituency Congress incharge and had contested from the constituency in the past representing the party. However, this time the party offered the ticket to former MLA E Ravinder Reddy, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress recently. He is from Yellareddy constituency.

Protesting against the party decision, Balaraju had staged a hunger strike. In a video shared on social media platforms, he was heard warning the party leadership that he would commit suicide.

“If not me, the party can offer the ticket to any other Congress leader from Banswada,” Balaraju had said in the video.

