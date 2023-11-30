Desperate Congress resorts to deepfake video on KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 AM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Desperate to win the elections by misleading the people, the Congress is apparently sharing deepfake videos on different social media platforms.

The Telangana Congress on its official handle @INCTelangana shared a video on microblogging networking website X trying to show that BRS working president KT Rama Rao was appealing to people to cast their vote for the Congress.

In the original video shared by BRS Party, the BRS working president is seen explaining that YSRTP founder YS Sharmila had withdrawn from contesting the elections. She also appealed to support to Congress, the BRS working president had said.

However, the Congress on its official handle shared a video that was edited with deepfake software and depicting Rama Rao in a wrong context.

X users ripped the Congress party apart for stooping to a new low and sharing false videos to mislead the people.

Shivanand Goud, X user, said it was cheap on the Congress party’s part to share such false videos on its official handle.