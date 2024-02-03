Destination USA: Life for international students

What aspirants aiming to join higher education institutes can expect

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 11:30 PM

American universities are known for their academic excellence and comprehensive support for international students, especially those pursuing higher studies in the United States. When international students first step on the US soil, their first port of call is usually the International Students and Scholars Office, designed to cater to their unique needs.

This office often becomes their sanctuary, guiding them through settling in, procuring student IDs, exploring residence options, and acquainting themselves with the campus. It also plays a pivotal role in facilitating the essential documentation for international students to embark on their educational adventures in the United States.

Orientation week

US universities mark the beginning of the fall semester with an exuberant ‘Welcome Week’ and a prelude to the academic year. During this informative week, incoming students, including international cohorts, engage with representatives from diverse student organisations on campus. From career-centric groups such as the Society for Women Engineers to social gatherings like the International Student Association, these organisations weave a vibrant tapestry of campus life.

Welcome Week also encompasses a comprehensive student orientation, offering invaluable insights into campus resources, facilities, and cherished university traditions.

Academic environment

After settling into their new environment, students find guidance in academic advisors who become partners in helping them to chart their academic trajectory. The flexibility of the US academic structure is navigated with the assistance of these advisors, who help students strategically select courses that align with their degree requirements. Beyond this, advisors provide valuable insights into adding or dropping classes, exploring personal interests, and offering additional resources to aid students facing academic challenges. The academic atmosphere in universities diverges significantly from students’s experiences in their home countries.

Professors here are not distant figures but approachable mentors who hold regular and ‘office hours’ for one-on-one interactions. Active participation in discussions, thorough class preparation, and adherence to syllabi are integral to the US academic ethos, ensuring timely progress through periodic assessments.

Two quintessential landmarks on campus are the student union and the library. The student union pulsates with life, housing various student organisations, dining facilities, and bookstores. More than repositories of books, libraries serve as dedicated learning spaces, granting access to research papers, study rooms, and even laptops for checkout, fostering a holistic academic experience.

Support services

US universities offer many support services, including writing assistance, tutoring sessions, and career guidance, fostering an environment where every student can thrive. Writing services aid in honing essential writing skills, ensuring academic integrity, and mitigating the risks of plagiarism. Tutoring services support challenging courses, fostering an environment where every student can thrive.

— U.S. Consulate General of Hyderabad

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560

Email: usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org