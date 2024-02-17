Destination USA: All about Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 11:45 PM

The Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships are designed for highly motivated individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities, have completed the equivalent of a US bachelor’s degree, have at least three years of professional work experience, and are committed to returning and contributing to their communities in India.

These fellowships are awarded for up to two years to pursue a master’s degree at US colleges and universities in the areas of economics; environmental science/studies; higher education administration; international affairs; international legal studies; journalism and mass communication; public administration; public health; urban and regional planning; and women’s studies/gender studies.

Grant benefits

The fellowship will provide J-1 visa support, round-trip economy class air travel from the fellow’s home city to the host institution in the United States, funding for tuition and fees, living and related costs, and accident and sickness coverage per US Government guidelines. Note that the Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships provide no financial support for dependents.

Eligibility requirements

In addition to the general prerequisites, the applicant:

• Must have completed an equivalent of a US bachelor’s degree from a recognised Indian university with at least 55% marks. Applicants must either possess a four-year bachelor’s degree, a completed master’s degree, or a full-time postgraduate diploma from a recognised Indian institution if the bachelor’s degree is of less than four-year duration

• Must have at least three years of full-time (paid) professional work experience relevant to the proposed field of study by the application deadline

• Should demonstrate experience in leadership and community service

• Must not have another degree from a US university or be enrolled in a US degree programme

• If employed, you should follow the instructions carefully regarding the employer’s endorsement. If applicable, obtain the endorsement from the appropriate administrative authority on the FNMasters Employer’s Endorsement Form. The employer must indicate that leave will be granted for the fellowship period.

How to apply

1. Applications must be submitted online at: https://apply.iie.org/ffsp2025/

2. Please carefully review the FNMaster’s Applicant Instructions before starting your online application

3. Please refer to FNMaster’s Applicant Checklist before applying

4. You must also complete FNMaster’s Applicant Annexure and FNMaster’s Employer’s Endorsement Form (if applicable) and upload on your online application

Application deadline: May 15, 2024, 23:59:59 hrs (IST)

Please visit the U.S.-India Educational Foundation’s website to learn more about studying in the United States: https://www.usief.org.in/Hyderabad.aspx

Phone/ Whatsapp: 91-8008462712/8008465712/ 8008462560 Email:

usiefhyderabad@usief.org.in | hyderabad@educationusa.org