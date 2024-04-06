Destination USA: Student life in the U.S.

These resources help them adjust quickly and maximize their time on campus.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 April 2024, 05:20 PM

Pursuing higher studies in the United States can be an exciting and fulfilling experience for Indian students. The increasing number of Indian students choosing to study in the United States indicates the value of a U.S. university degree.

What differentiates U.S. universities from those in other countries is their quality of education and the support and resources they offer international students. These resources help them adjust quickly and maximize their time on campus.

The first point of contact for all international students on campus is the International Students and Scholars Office. This office is designed to meet international students’ unique needs throughout their time at the university. They offer services such as helping students settle in at the university, obtain their student I.D.s, get acquainted with student residence options, familiarize themselves with the campus, and much more.

Keeping in touch with the International Students and Scholars Office is also essential because this is the same office that helps students with the required documentation for travel to the United States.

During Welcome Week, typically held the week before classes start in the fall, all incoming students meet representatives of various student organizations on campus.

These organizations are a significant part of life on a U.S. campus, and there are many types of student organizations. These include career-focused organizations such as the Society for Women Engineers, social organizations such as the Indian Student Association, and many more.

International students will also attend a student orientation to learn about important resources such as the library, student union, bursar’s or registrar’s office (where students pay their fees), classrooms, health services, recreational centre, and important traditions, history, and landmarks at the university.

Once students have settled in at their university, they can meet with an academic advisor who helps plan their academic journey and stay on track. Universities in the United States have a flexible academic structure. Academic advisors help students navigate the many course offerings for their programs by determining whether they have met the requirements needed to complete each course successfully.

The academic advisor will also recommend adding or dropping classes based on the degree requirements, help explore student interests, and provide additional resources if the student is struggling.

Students can also rely on various student support services such as writing, tutoring, and career services throughout their academic journey. Writing is a critical skill, regardless of the field the student is pursuing. Universities understand that students have different levels of writing skills and provide writing services to students who wish to improve their writing skills.

(To be concluded next week)

– U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad