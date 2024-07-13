Development Scholar Dr. Ramaswami Balasubramaniam Launches Book in Hyderabad

The book is a compelling narrative that offers a unique perspective on leadership, contrasting Western trait-oriented approaches with Indian practice-oriented philosophies.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 July 2024, 02:54 PM

Hyderabad: Development scholar and author, Dr. Ramaswami Balasubramaniam, well-known for his pioneering development work with rural and tribal communities in Karnataka, launched his latest book ‘Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi’ in Hyderabad.

The launch at the Indian School of Business (ISB) with Dean Madan M Pillutla delivering the inaugural address was attended by noted panelists like Additional Solicitor General of Telangana High Court B Narasimha Sharma, city-based philanthropists, industry leaders, policymakers, and avid readers.

“This book is a personal journey, anything I put out there I want to stand by it, whatever I wrote in this are based on what I discovered, either through observational analysis of mine, experiential anecdotal I went through or through direct conversations with PM himself or from people who report to him. It’s a book for academic work which can be deeper,” said Dr. Ramaswami, adding that it’s also a global book with a prescription for global leadership.

The book delves into the Prime Minister’s fifty years of public life, exploring his formative years and leadership. Through anecdotes from colleagues like Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the book sheds light on his efforts, hard work, and communicative approach.