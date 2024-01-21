Devil May Cry on Mobile: Does the Pandemonium translate?

A review of Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat, a F2P mobile experience with online PvP.

By Aditya Deshbandhu Updated On - 21 January 2024, 05:18 PM

Hyderabad: There are few games more challenging to adapt to the small-screen format of mobile devices than Devil May Cry – a franchise known for its loud, explosive action, unique combat weapons, a rating system that rewards creative weapon use, and a reliance on vibrant visuals.

However, with Peak of Combat, nebulajoy and Capcom are attempting what many might have considered impossible: recreating iconic characters like Dante, Vergil, Lady, and Nero along with their signature weapons for a new plot that includes both a campaign mode and online PvP combat.

Peak of Combat gets most things right for fans of the franchise – a cold opening, hordes of gruesome monsters from the netherworld, and a game world set in a similar aesthetic tone as the flagship DMC games, and a campaign that allows a single-player journey.

The game also allows swapping between Dante and Nero’s close-range swordplay and Lady’s ranged gun-based combat to spice things up. Players can strategically unleash devastation. Along with the iconic characters and their signature weapons, the game’s makers also offer unique charged modes for Dante and Nero, along with specific moves for Lady that can be accumulated over time and unleashed like ultimate moves in most games.

In terms of gameplay, this is a modern F2P experience with daily login rewards and opportunities to level up characters, their skills, outfits, and weapons. The game also offers a tier-based season pass with additional upgrades for those willing to spend real-world money and rewards for in-game progress.

While it takes some getting used to understanding why Dante and Nero’s iconic swords need to be upgraded, the game’s microtransactions aren’t too aggressive and don’t come across as forced.

Despite the great job Nebulajoy has done in adapting Peak of Combat to the F2P format, the game’s mobile avatar lacks in the overall experience. The alternating perspective that the game adopts (behind the character to limited 3D) makes it very difficult for players to judge depth, width, and length at times.

I struggled to estimate the distance when it came to jumps and identifying the distance to pick up red and green crystals. Similarly, during combat sequences, there was difficulty in anticipating the exact location of enemies’ attacks, and dodging sideways was challenging at times.

I don’t know if it would be possible to fix these issues considering they are not development-related but based on design choices. These issues are not serious and don’t inhibit play but can be frustrating at times.

Peak of Combat is worth a try if you are a fan of hack ‘n’ slash games or DMC in particular. It’s also worth considering if you are looking for a new action game that offers PvP elements.

Sneak Peek:

Title Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

Developer: Nebulajoy and Capcom

Game Type: Single and multi-player Action RPG with PvP

Platforms: Android and iOS

Price: Free to Play within-app purchases

Verdict (all scores out of 10):

Innovative Gameplay: 7

Game Handling & Quality: 7

Value for Time: 7.5

Potential Progression without in-game purchases: 8

Overall: 7.37

What Stands Out:

* The illusion of size and scale is well-executed here; the spaces in the game share a similar design and aesthetic to other DMC games, and the chaos is faithfully replicated.

* Despite the limited scope for distinction on a mobile screen, the developers have managed to faithfully replicate iconic characters such as Dante, Lady, Vergil, and Nero along with their signature weapons.

Fails to impress:

* At times, the perspective the offers can be misleading in terms of depth and horizontal positioning.

* At times, the screen is too cluttered, and the menus attempt to introduce too many interactions to players right from the start. The learning curve for first-time players of DMC could be smoother.