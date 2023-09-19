Devil’s first single, ‘Maaye Chesi’ in Sid Sriram’s magical vocals

Apart from the vocals and music, the visuals in the song are also very appealing. Devil is the upcoming film of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Tue - 19 September 23

Hyderabad: Devil is the upcoming film of Nandamuri Kalyan Ram. The film is directed and produced by Abhishek Nama under the banner of Abhishek Pictures. The makers have already announced long ago that the film is going to be released on November 24. Today, the makers released the first single from the film. The first song is named ‘Maaye Chesi’.

Maaye Chesi song was sung by Sid Sriram. The most happening and most successful male singer currently in Tollywood, the so-called ‘Magician of Melodies’ Sid Sriram, brought an elegant touch to the vocals for this song too. Harshavardhan Rameshwar, the music director for this film, understood the pre-independence setup of the film well and delivered the exact kind of tune and instrumentation for this song.

Apart from the vocals and music, the visuals in the song are also very appealing. They reflect the pre-independence setup of the film and also suit the song’s romantic essence.

Satya RV is the lyricist for the song. Brinda is the choreographer.

The full lyrical version of the song is available on the ‘Icon Music South’ YouTube channel.