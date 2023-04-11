Kalyan Ram’s Devil movie gets into post-production

Hyderabad: Kalyan Ram grabbed a blockbuster with one of his recent films, Bimbisara. We all know that Bimbisara easily hit 50 crores in gross at the box office, even when theatrical business in Telugu states was a dead run. This proved Kalyan Ram’s choice and confidence in a fresh content. Kalyan Ram is now back with such unique content for his upcoming film.

Kalyan Ram’s next film is titled Devil and he is playing a secret British agent in the film, as stated by the makers earlier. The first look of Kalyan Ram also looked interesting. It shows the setup of a periodic drama. Now comes another interesting thing: Kalyan Ram will have a connection to Subhash Chandrabose’s death in the film, as the story was framed around it.

This is a unique but risky experiment. But Bimbisara in the past proved that risk paid off for Kalyan Ram. So Kalyan Ram chose the same path again with another debut director, Naveen Medaram. Of course, Srikanth Vissa penned the story and screenplay for the film. Abhishek Nama produced it under the banner of Abhishek Pictures.

As per the latest update, Kalyan Ram’s Devil completed the shooting part and gets into post-production today. The film’s unit, including Kalyan Ram, the female lead, Samyuktha Menon, and

Abhishek Nama, visited Tirupati after the successful completion of production. The post-production work will take some additional time than usual as the film has more VFX work with its setup at periodic times.

Harshavardhan Rameshwar composed the music for Devil. Soundar Rajan is the cinematographer. Devil also has a few Hollywood actors in it. All the cast and crew details will be officially announced during the release of the promotional material once the post-production work is finished.

