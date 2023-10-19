Unleash your inner wild: Echoes of Earth’s 6th edition is back

Mark your calendars for December 2 and 3, and prepare to embark on an electrifying journey at the 6th edition of Echoes Of Earth

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:12 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Mark your calendars for December 2 and 3, and prepare to embark on an electrifying journey at the 6th edition of Echoes Of Earth! This festival promises to be an unparalleled adventure, celebrating art, music, culture, and conservation.

This year, Echoes Of Earth will transport you to the lush, green wilderness of the Western Ghats with its captivating theme, ‘Ensemble of the Wild’. So, be ready to explore India’s richest biodiversity hotspot and bear witness to the delicate balance of flora, fauna, habitats, and the exquisite harmony of the ecology in this region.

Through art, panel discussions, and workshops, the festival aims to showcase the magnificent interconnected dependencies and the pivotal role each species plays in maintaining nature’s delicate equilibrium.

What truly sets this festival apart is its unwavering commitment to responsible causes. Echoes Of Earth breathes new life into urban scrap and waste, magically transforming them into jaw-dropping stages and awe-inspiring art installations, all meticulously crafted from recycled and upcycled materials. But that’s not all; the festival has set its sights on becoming a trailblazer with its vision of a carbon-neutral, zero-waste future in the next few years.

And when it comes to the music lineup, prepare for an unparalleled auditory experience ranging from electrifying Electronica and soul-stirring Jazz to foot-tapping Indie and pulsating House Techno. Artistes from across the globe such as Len Faki, Tinariwen, Jitvam, Mansur Brown, Sid Sriram, and more are all set to set the stage on fire!

Secure your tickets now at https://echoesofearth.com/2023ticket.php and get ready for a music festival escapade like no other.