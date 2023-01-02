Devotees congregate at Bhadradri temple for ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:25 AM, Mon - 2 January 23

Khammam: Devotees in large numbers witnessed the ritual of ‘Uttara Dwara Darshanam’ at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Bhadrachalam in the district on Monday.

The ritual was performed with grandeur as part of Mukkoti Vaikunta Ekadashi celebrations. Special poojas started at 5 am at the temple and priests narrated the significance of Uttara Dwara Darshanam (northern entrance of the temple) also described as ‘Vaikunta Dwaram’.

At 6 am the Vaikunta Dwaram was opened for the devotees to have darshanam of the presiding deities as the temple priests chanted Kodandapani kirtan. Special arrangements have been made for the convenience of the devotees

BRS Khammam district MLC Tata Madhusudhan, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, ITDA PO, P Gautham and others witnessed the ritual. Speaking to the media the MLC said he prayed for the health of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and for the success of BRS.