Religious fervour marks Uttara Dwara Darshanam at Bhadradri

Uttara Dwara Darshanam is an important ritual celebrated as part of the 24-day annual Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adhyayanostavams at Bhadradri temple.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:53 PM, Sat - 23 December 23

Following Uttara Dwara Darshanam, the Tiruveedhi Seva was performed.

Bhadrachalam (Kothagudem): Religious fervour marked the ritual of Uttara Dwara Darshanam at Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam where thousands of devotees gathered to witness Vaikunta Ekadasi celebrations on Saturday.

Lord Rama mounted atop beautifully decorated Garuda Vahanam, appeared to the devotees in the form of Lord Vishnu amid chanting of Vedic mantras and offering of harati by the priests. Sthanacharyulu explained to the devotees the uniqueness of Mukkoti Ekadasi.

Uttara Dwara Darshanam is an important ritual celebrated as part of the 24-day annual Vaikunta Ekadasi Prayukta Adhyayanostavams at Bhadradri temple. It marks the end of 10-day ceremonial ‘Pagalpattu’ celebrations and the commencement of 10-day ‘Rapattu’ rituals followed by the three-day ‘Vilasostavams’.

Following Uttara Dwara Darshanam, the Tiruveedhi Seva was performed. Lord Rama on Garuda Vahanam, goddess Sita on Gaja Vahanamm and Lakshmana on Hanumath Vahanam were taken out in a procession in the Mada Veedhi in the temple town.

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala has made all the arrangements to avoid any inconvenience to the devotees and monitored the official machinery from time to time. SP Dr. Vineeth G supervised the security arrangements. The Collector appreciated the officials for conducting the celebrations in a smooth manner.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka‘s wife Mallu Nandini, Bhadrachalam, Pinapaka, Yellandu and Aswaraopet MLAs Dr. Tellam Venkat Rao, Payam Venkateshwarlu, Koram Kanakaiah and Jare Adinarayana, Khammam Collector VP Gautham, ITDA PO Prateek Jain, ASP Paritosh Pankaj and the temple EO Ramadevi were present.