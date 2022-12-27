President Murmu to visit Bhadradri Temple on Wednesday, heavy security in place

After offering prayers at the temple Murmu would lay the foundation stone for development works under PRASAD scheme

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:20 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Collector Anudeep D and SP Dr. Vineeth G inspected arrangements for President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: President Droupadi Murmu is the first woman President to visit Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

Former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan visited the temple on July 13, 1965 to inaugurate a bridge across river Godavari at Bhadrachalam and Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy visited the temple in 1980.

Murmu is the third President to visit the temple and she would be accompanied by Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Around 350 officials and 2,000 police personnel would be on duty for the President’s visit and all arrangements have been completed for the President’s visit on Wednesday, informed district Collector Anudeep Durishetty.

The Collector along with SP Dr Vineeth G conducted a convoy trial run from the helipad set up at Sarapaka BPL School to the devasthanam and Veerabhadra Function Hall and ITC guest house. The officials also held discussions with IAF officials.

Durishetty said restrictions on vehicle and public movements would start at Bhadrachalam, Sarapaka, Burgampad, ITC and surrounding areas from 7 am onwards and traffic would be stopped to prevent people from entering the roads

He appealed to the public to cooperate with the government machinery in the restrictions imposed in view of the visit of the President, who has the highest protocol security in the country.

After offering prayers at the temple Murmu would lay the foundation stone for development works under PRASAD scheme at the temple later she would attend the inauguration of Sammakka Saralamma Janjathi Pujari Sammelan organised by Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad. She would also inaugurate Ekalavya Model Residential Schools at Mahabubabad and Asifabad virtually.

ASP B Rohith Raj, additional Collector K Venkateshwarlu, Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar and Telangana Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director B Manohar Rao were present.