Devotees rush to Simhachalam Simhadri Appanna Nijarupa Darshanam

In the early hours of Sunday, the priests conducted the suprabhat seva to the Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, which was followed by other rituals.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:28 PM, Sun - 23 April 23

Hyderabad: Visakhapatnam Simhachalam temple deity Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy appeared in his “Nijarupa Darshanam” in the wee hours of April 23, which is the third day of the Vaisakha month.

Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy will be covered with sandalwood paste for the whole year except on the third day of the Vaisakha month. Devotees rushed to Simhachalam in the morning hours to offer prayers to the deity, and the rush increased each hour.

The temple trustee Pusalapati Ashok Gajapati Raju and his family had the first darshanam of the Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy, ‘nijarupa darshanam’ from the priests. Later, Andhra Pradesh Endowment Minister Kottu Satyanarayana offered silk robes to the deity on behalf of the state government, while Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Chairman Y V Subba Reddy offered silk clothes to Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy on behalf of the TTD.