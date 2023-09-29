DGP Anjani Kumar reviews election management arrangements

By PTI Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Director General of Police (DGP), Anjani Kumar on Friday conducted a review meeting via video conference on election management arrangements of the police department in wake of the Central Election Commission’s visit to Hyderabad from October 3 to 5 for the upcoming State Legislative Assembly elections.

Additional DG Mahesh Bhagwat, Swati Lakra, Sanjay Kumar Jain along with IG Ramesh Reddy and senior police officers, unit officers, CPs and SPs participated in the meeting in which CPs and SPs explained to the DGP about the arrangements made for the upcoming elections in the State.