Dhananjaya Goud Volleyball Tournament: Easy win for LB Stadium

LB Stadium rode on good shows from Ankit and Siddhu to record a 25-18, 25-12 victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 08:40 PM

Hyderabad: LB Stadium produced a dominating show to record a straight-set win over Victory Play Ground in the Dhananjaya Goud Cash Asard Volleyball Tournament, being held at the Amberpet Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, on Friday.

LB Stadium rode on good shows from Ankit and Siddhu to record a 25-18, 25-12 victory. In other matches, SATS defeated Loyola Academy while Amberpet Play Ground got the better of Audiah Nagar Play Ground.

Results: Men: LB Stadium bt Victory Play Ground 25-18, 25-12; SATS bt Loyala Academy 25-21, 25-18; Amberpet Play Ground bt Audiah Nagar Play Ground 25-13, 21-25, 15-11.