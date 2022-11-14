Dhobi’s daughter from Hyderabad makes a mark in cricket

The experience of rubbing shoulders with the top players of the country and learning from them will help her go a long way, feels the youngster.

Hyderabad: For 19-year-old Mamatha Madiwala, the news of being selected to the Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy, which will be held from November 20, is a big step in achieving her dream – playing for the country.

Mamatha’s father Veeresh works as a dhobi and watchman in an apartment in Alwal while her mother Bhagya works as a maid. Despite financial struggles, the youngster has been making her mark in the game. Mamatha impressed everyone with her skills in the recently-concluded Senior Women’s T20 Trophy representing Hyderabad.

She has been drafted into India C team which will be led by Indian cricketer Pooja Vastrakar. With Richa Ghosh being the main wicketkeeper, Mamatha is eager to learn from the senior pro and be ready to do her best whenever she gets a chance.

“Playing in this tournament is going to be a big boost as I get to mingle with Indian team players. The prospect of rubbing shoulders with them itself is very exciting. I am nervous at the same time excited for this opportunity,” said the cricketer.

“I want to prove myself whenever I get a chance. I want to learn how the top players approach the game, the way they train and everything that makes me a better cricketer,” said an excited Mamatha.

Richa started playing cricket as a 14-year-old with her father in the small streets of Alwal. “I used to play cricket with my father. He saw my interest and took me to Gymkhana for selections. He taught me the game first and that is why he is my first inspiration.”

She was picked up for the State Under-16 team and there is no looking back since then. “When I was playing for the State Under-19 team in 2019, Chamundi sir (V Chamundeswa-ranath) saw me in the nets and encouraged me. He started training me for the last two years,” she elaborated.

“Chamundi sir has been a great help. Whenever we have financial trouble, he helps us. He even arranged an auto rickshaw for my transport from my home to the Ramanaidu Cricket Academy in Madhapur every day. He pays Rs 20,000 for the autorickshaw monthly,” he said.

Mamatha, who admires Smriti Mandhana, dreams of wearing the Team India jersey. “My dream is to play for the country. I am also excited that the women’s IPL is going to start. It will provide a great platform for us to show our talent,” added the B.Com second year student of Vandana College.

A hard-hitting batter, Mamatha had an impressive outing in the under-19 T20 tournament. “I had three half-centuries in the U-19 T20 tournament. But I could not show my batting skills in the senior team as I didn’t get to bat higher in the batting order.”

“She is a dedicated cricketer and has immense talent. I am sure she will become one of the finest wicketkeepers in the country in the future. She works hard and has a lot of passion. She hasn’t conceded a single bye in the recent T20 tournament,” said Chamundeswaranath.

Mamatha also had a stint at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) recently and she is hopeful that the Challengers Trophy will boost her game and career.