Dialysis centres in Telangana increased from 3 to 102 since 2014: Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao laid the foundation for a 50-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) in Husnabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:42 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is inaugurating Dialysis Centre in Husnabad of Siddipet district on Monday.

Siddipet: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the number of dialysis centres in Telangana were increased from a mere three in 2014 to 102 now.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating a new dialysis centre in the Community Health Centre Husnabad on Monday, the Health Minister said the State government was providing free and quality dialysis to kidney patients in the district.

Rao also laid the foundation for a 50-bed Mother and Child Care Hospital (MCH) in Husnabad. He said the government spent Rs 2.85 crore to set up a five-bed dialysis centre in Husnabad hospital for the benefit of kidney patients which would prevent them from travelling either to Karimnagar or Siddipet for dialysis. Rao said he had sent proposals for setting up three MCHs in Telangana.

“The Husnabad MCH was the first among the three”, he said. With an objective to provide better healthcare in remote areas, the Minister said the health department had also converted a 30-bed Primary Health Centre into a 100-bed centre recently.

Zila Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, MLA V Sathish Kumar and others were present.