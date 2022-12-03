Efforts being made to establish medical college in Kamareddy: Harish

Health Minister Harish Rao stated that there were 3 dialysis centers before the formation of Telangana, which has now increased to 83

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sat - 3 December 22

Finance and Health Minister Harish Rao speaking after laying foundation stone for a 30-bed CHC hospital building in Pitlam, Kamareddy.

Kamareddy: Stating that the TRS government was providing quality healthcare to citizens of Telangana, Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao said efforts were being made to establish a medical college in the district.

Speaking after laying foundation stone for a 30-bed CHC hospital building in Pitlam and inaugurating agricultural market commercial shops here on Saturday, Harish Rao said the TRS government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving utmost importance to healthcare sector and was upgrading all hospitals in the State. “Our aim is to provide quality healthcare to all the citizens,” he stated.

Giving details of the dialysis centres in the State, the Health Minister stated that there were 3 dialysis centers before the formation of Telangana, which has now increased to 83. In order to increase the number of doctors in the State the government has recently started 8 medical colleges, He revealed that out of 157 medical colleges allotted across the country during the fiscal year 2022-23, the Centre had not given a single medical college to Telangana.

Commenting on power supply, Harish Rao said power cuts were taking place in BJP-ruled Maharashtra and Karnataka, whereas, Telangana was supplying 24X7 uninterrupted quality power to people. He stated that schemes implemented by the Telangana government were being copied and implemented in other States with BJP-ruled states making false claims regarding development.