Dibyendu Bhattacharya returns as Martin Ekka in ‘Maharani 3’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:10 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Exciting news awaits all fans of the gripping web series ‘Maharani’ as Dibyendu Bhattacharya embarks on his second journey in the show, reprising his iconic role as Martin Ekka. The highly-anticipated ‘Maharani 3’ promises to be a thrilling adventure, and Dibyendu’s return adds an extra layer of excitement for viewers worldwide.

‘Maharani’ has garnered a massive fan-following since its inception. Following the success of the previous seasons, ‘Maharani 3’ is all set to captivate audiences once again with its enthralling storytelling and exceptional performances. As the enigmatic and multifaceted character Martin Ekka, Dibyendu has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans, and his return promises to delve even deeper into the intriguing world of the series.

‘Maharani 3’ is poised to take the audience on a roller-coaster ride of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists. Expressing his excitement, Dibyendu said, “It’s an absolute pleasure to step into Martin Ekka’s shoes once again for ‘Maharani 3’. This character has always resonated with me, and I’m eager to explore new dimensions and challenges he will face this time around. It is always a delight collaborating with a visionary like Subhash Kapoor. The script is brilliant, and with the incredible team we have, I believe this season will exceed everyone’s expectations.”