Did Kourtney Kardashian marry Travis Barker?

By | Published: 11:05 am

The hottest couple in Hollywood currently, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, have reportedly tied the knot.

A post by their stylist, Glen Coco, on social media, started the rumours. Glen shared pictures of the couple in a Las Vegas hotel hallway smiling and walking hand in hand.

“…NOWWW I understand why ppl tie the knot in Vegas. There’s nothing like love AND a good time (sic),” he wrote, adding a chapel emoji, crying and black heart emojis.

Travis’ daughter shared the pic and said she’s “happy for you guys”. Kourtney herself shared the post by Alabama Barker on Instagram Stories and got the rumour mill buzzing.

According to ‘Just Jared’, the star couple have reportedly “talked” about getting married months ago.

The families already get along — Travis even gave Kourtney’s daughter Penelope a sweet gift on her birthday. Surely the Kardashian family approves!

