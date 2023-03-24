BRS stands for Bharat Rythu Samithi: KT Rama Rao



By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:56 AM, Fri - 24 March 23

Hyderabad: Stressing on the priority accorded to the welfare of farming community by BRS government, Industries Minister and BRS working president KT Rama Rao said only in Telangana, farmers get Rs.10,000 input subsidy and Rs.10,000 financial assistance in case of crop loss.

The BRS working president also said BRS stands for Bharat “Rythu” Samithi.

He tweeted “Farmers feel safe and secure under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Even if by mistake farmers believed others, they feel Telangana would be hit by backwardness.”

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday toured the four affected districts of Khammam, Mahabubabad, Warangal and Karimnagar and conducted an aerial survey of the agricultural lands to examine the damaged crops damaged by unseasonal rains that lashed the district on March 18, standing crops in 69,838.79 acres were damaged causing huge loss to 54,152 farmers. Chief Minister interacted with farmers who suffered severe losses and urged them not to get disheartened by the crop loss as the State government was ready to support them by all means. "Ours is a farmers' government.

“We have come a long way through numerous initiatives like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power and water supply to support our farmers and make agriculture profitable. We do not want this progress go waste’. The crop loss compensation for maize was Rs 3,333 per acre, that for paddy was Rs 5,400 per acre and for mango was Rs 7,200 per acre,” the Chief Minister said.