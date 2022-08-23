Did you know that famous digital creator Sanyam Sharma is an outstanding poet too?

Published Date - 05:13 PM, Tue - 23 August 22

Sanyam Sharma

Poems are love, aren’t they? Well, consider yourself lucky if you can write one. Yes, we know you are baffled as we were supposed to talk about digital creator Sanyam Sharma and we are talking all-things-poem. Well, of course, they are linked! While you may follow this outstanding talent for his hysterical reels, Sanyam is also good at writing poems.

Yes, you read it right! The digital creator loves to read and write poems. If you are an avid follower of Sanyam Sharma, you might be well aware of his wordsmithery. The Instagrammer often takes to his account to share a few of his poems, and we are sure that all of his avid followers might have already read those.

Here are a few lines from one of his amazing poems…

चीखता हुआ सा मैं, झल्लाता हुआ सा, पहुंच जाऊ क्या तुम तक?

या देखु तुम्हे दूर से मुस्कुराता हुआ सा मैं

कांपता हुआ सा मैं, बड़बड़ाता हुआ सा, कस लूँ तुम्हे आकर

या देखु तुम्हे दूर से खिलखिलाता हुआ सा मैं

आदतन मैं दूरी चुन कर तुम्हारे पास आता रहा हूँ

मानो जैसे रात के अंधेरो में, हवाओ के थपेड़ो में

रेल से चमकती रौशनी हो तुम

साथ चलती हो मेरे

मगर दूर से

These are just a few words. You will find the entire poem in the “write-up” section of his Instagram highlights. Aren’t those words very potent? We are swayed by the level of command that Sanyam Sharma has in his writing. Expressing your thoughts, rightfully, isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. But this young man seems unusual.

Speaking of his favourites, Sanyam takes the names of poets like Jaun Elia, Tahzeeb Hafi, Sahir Ludhianvi, Nida Fazli, and many more. He has also written a poem that was recited by Manav Kaul on MensXP. Sanyam Sharma is also planning to publish all his collections very soon. Wouldn’t it be astounding to read his beautiful poetry book? Of course, it will be! So, keep your eyes peeled to not miss any news about this.

Talking about his content creation background, who could not tell about his roaring success on Instagram? As an eminent digital creator, the talk of Sanyam’s hilarious reels is all over the internet. He has more than 425k followers on Instagram and many of his reels have gotten millions of views. The Instagrammer has come a long. We hope he keeps amusing us with his bits of talent.