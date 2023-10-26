Differences come to fore in Narsapur BJP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:17 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Murali Yadav (file photo)

Medak: Differences came to the fore in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Narsapur Constituency, as several BJP leaders, who aspired for a BJP ticket from Narsapur, raised their voices against the party nominee Murali Yadav.

The BJP leaders have said that they were pained as Eatala Rajendar had given priority to Murali Yadav in Narsapur ignoring BJP leaders. Accusing both Rajender and Yadav of being former naxalites, they said the party and its cadre had fought against naxalites to build the party.

During a meeting with their followers, senior leaders Singaipally Gopi, Raghuveera Reddy and Valdas Mallesh Goud alleged that Etala Rajendar was giving priority to people who had a naxalism background in the past while announcing tickets.

Since Murali Yadav was also a former Naxalite, Gopi said Rajendar had given priority to Yadav over him. Stating that his father was beaten by Naxalites when he was young, Gopi said he along with others developed the party brick by brick in the constituency. The silence of the party leadershiphad left them in great pain while Rajendar was giving seats to former naxalities, he said.

Stating that the cadre were questioning him on why the leadership was giving tickets to those who joined the party recently, Gopi said he had no answer to their questions. Murali Yadav had joined the party a year ago. The party cadre was also questioning why the leadership had removed Bandi Sanjay from the State president’s post.

