Digital Population Clock opened in Andhra University

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:50 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Visakhapatnam: Director General (Statistics) in union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, S.R. Meena, inaugurated the Digital Population Clock at the Population Research Centre of Andhra University here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Meena noted population projection was needed to create awareness among the students and research scholars.

All the 18 Population Research Centres across the country would be strengthened to conduct research on contemporary issues, he said, and assured the Andhra University of more research projects.

AU Vice-Chancellor Prof.P.V.G.D.Prasad Reddy said that the Population Clock would be beneficial to everyone as it provided an interactive and quick overview of entire nations population and states population.

He appreciated the Population Research Centre (PRC) for its ongoing research activities and said the Population Clock would provide minute by minute estimation of India and Andhra Pradesh population.

Honorary Director of PRC Visakhapatnam, Prof. B. Muniswamy underlined the activities of PRC which included monitoring of various national programmes like Programme Implementation Plan, District Hospital Ranking and Pan India Research Studies.