IIM Vizag begins training programme for IAS, IPS officers

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:10 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The All-India Service Officers including Central Staffing Scheme, Central Secretariat Service, and Central Secretariat Stenographer Service began their 5-day Training Program on Digital Governance and Management at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam (IIMV), Andhra University campus here on Monday.

Former Secretary to the Ministry of Electronics, and Information Technology, Ajay Prakash Sawhney, who was the inaugural session’s chief guest, delivered his address emphasizing the need for the cohesion of different government projects with each other. Through the example of UPI (Unified Payments Interface), he got the audience’s attention on how the magic of modern-day technologies can bring different ecosystems on one platform to cater to the needs of the common man.

Mr. Sawhney said India has proved its potential in building businesses for the world, especially focusing on grassroots and real-life problems. He claimed that India was able to produce more Unicorns than all of Europe put together through this process. He brought into limelight the vision of the Indian Government to achieve transparency by building National Level Digital Platforms that will enable the citizens’ awareness, participation, and decision-making processes.

IIM V Director Prof. M. Chandrasekhar briefed the participants about the journey of the institute and how it contributed to experienced government officers and other professionals through its Post Graduate Program in Digital Governance and Management over the past few years. He also claimed that IIM Visakhapatnam has to its laurels the prestigious Ambedkar Chairs Scheme sponsored by Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and stated that IIMV is the only IIM in the country to be part of this great project.

The program directors Prof. Neena Pandey and Prof. Srinivas Josyula extended their warm welcome to the participants and briefed them about the training modules and the program outcome.