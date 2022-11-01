#DineshKarthik trends on Twitter

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:34 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Indias Dinesh Karthik walks back to the pavilion after his dismissal during the fourth Twenty20 international cricket match between India and South Africa at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: Cricket experts and enthusiasts are criticising Dinesh Karthik for his flop shop in the match against South Africa. He faced 15 balls to score 6 runs and was back in the dugout when he tried to up the ante.

Karthik was replaced by Rishab Pant during the last few overs of the match as the former was experiencing some discomfort in his back during India’s match against South Africa. He is now in doubt for the upcoming India match against Bangladesh on 2 November.

Coach Rahul Dravid, while addressing the media today, said that Karthik’s fitness will be assessed on the match day. As soon as Dravid made the statement, the hashtag ‘DineshKarthik’ started trending on Twitter.

On Monday, the BCCI’s selection committee dropped Karthik from India’s squad for the upcoming series against Bangladesh and New Zealand. It could be the end of the road for his cricket career as he is unlikely to be considered for any future tournaments.

At the same time, many netizens wanted Rishab Pant back in the squad. In addition to fans, former cricketer Virender Sehwag also extended support to Rishab Pant in an interview with a TV channel. Rishabh Pant is likely to replace Karthik if he doesn’t make it to the playing XI due to an injury.

After being out of the Indian team for a few years, the Karnataka batsman made his way back into the Indian T20 World Cup squad after having a successful 2022 IPL season. Representing RCB in the 2022 IPL, the veteran scored 330 runs at an average of 55.

Check out the reactions here:

Rishabh Pant Should Replace Dinesh Karthik 🤦‍♂️🥱#dineshKarthik pic.twitter.com/VWrsvoa9LM — Tushar Rajput (@Tushar_d_rckstr) October 30, 2022

Is it end of the career for #DineshKarthik https://t.co/BPux2zvadE — Kiran (@imkiran22) November 1, 2022

#DineshKarthik is a perfect finisher for india right now and rishab is a nice player in top 4 he is not a finisher indian team always back out of form players #IndiavsBangladesh #supportdk #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/ZQnEZi2UL1 — Arpit Yadav (@ArpitYa82925873) November 1, 2022