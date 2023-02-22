Ram Charan to appear on ‘Good Morning America’ show

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 05:44 PM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: Actor Ram Charan will make an appearance on the popular ‘Good Morning America’ show on February 22 at 11:30 pm IST (1 pm EST). The actor has been invited to the show owing to his charming and versatile performance in his latest movie ‘RRR’.

Ram Charan is known for his grounded and humble personality, and has gained a huge fan-following for his acting skills worldwide. He has delivered several successful movies in the Indian film industry and has garnered critical acclaim for his performances.

During his appearance on the ‘Good Morning America’ show, Ram Charan will be discussing his experience of working on the movie ‘RRR’ and his upcoming projects. Fans can also expect to see the actor’s charismatic personality as he shares some interesting anecdotes from his personal and professional life.

Charan’s appearance on the show will be a treat for his fans and will provide a glimpse into the world of Indian cinema.