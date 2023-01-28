Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad’s ‘Sasivadane’ title song gets soothing promo

The film is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda unveiled the promo of the title song of ‘Sasivadane’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:52 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad: Young actor Rakshit Atluri is doing ‘Sasivadane’, which is a love and action drama set in the backdrop of Godavari. Presented by Gauri Naidu, the film marks the coming together of SVS Constructions Pvt. Ltd. and AG Film Company.

Rakshit Atluri, Komalee Prasad, Praveen Yendamuri, Tamil actor Sriman, Kannada actor Deepak Prince, and Jabardasth Bobby play key roles in the film, which is directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda.

The film is gearing up for a theatrical release soon. Producer Ahiteja Bellamkonda unveiled the promo of the title song of ‘Sasivadane’. In the promo, we see Komalee Prasad performing early morning religious rituals. She is delighted when she gets a hint that her lover is around.

Sung by Hari Charan and Chinmayi Sripada, the first song from the movie has been set to tune by Saravana Vasudevan, whose music feels sublime in the promo. Kittu Vissapragada’s lyrics are going to be poetic.

The full song will be out on February 1. “The vintage melody is on its way to conquer your hearts and playlists,” the makers said. The film was shot in picturesque locations across Konaseema, Amalapuram over a span of 50 days.

Check out the promo here: