Director Rajamouli’s farm house becomes safe haven for 20 relocated trees

SS Rajamouli, along with the Green India Challenge and Vata Foundation, successfully relocated a total of 35 trees that were slated to be cut down for a road expansion project.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:03 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: Film director SS Rajamouli, along with the Green India Challenge and Vata Foundation, successfully relocated a total of 35 trees that were slated to be cut down for a road expansion project.

The director’s farm house became the new home for 20 of these trees, while the remaining 15 found shelter in various other locations.

Joginipally Santosh Kumar, expressing his gratitude to Rajamouli, emphasised commitment to relocating more trees in the future. “Green India Challenge is not just about planting saplings, but also helping trees impacted by various factors relocate to safer havens,” he tweeted.

The event, which took place on Friday, saw the presence of Raghav, a founding member of the Green India Challenge, Uday and Madan from the Vata Foundation, and others. Together, they worked thoroughly to ensure the successful transplantation of the trees.