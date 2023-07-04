MP Santosh Kumar meets President Murmu; informs about ‘GIC’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

Hyderabad: Rajya Sabha MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar on Tuesday met the President of India, Draupadi Murmu and presented a sapling and “Vriksha Vedam” book published by him.

During the visit, the MP informed the President about his initiative “Green India Challenge” and its contribution to the increased greenery. He explained to the President about the awareness and motivation created by the “Green India Challenge” in the public.

The President appreciated Santosh Kumar for his novel initiative and asked him to continue the efforts in improving the greenery. She told the MP that sapling plantation is one of her favourite tasks and she had already planted several saplings on many occasions.

She assured that during her next visit to the city she would participate in the Green India Challenge.

Telangana Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod was present on the occasion.