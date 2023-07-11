Noted cyclist, specially abled entrepreneur joins GIC

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:51 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming display of their commitment to environmental preservation, noted cyclist Mohit Niranjan and specially abled green entrepreneur Chandrakant Sagar came together to support the “Green India Challenge.”

Led by Joginipalli Santosh Kumar, founder of the initiative, the duo planted saplings at Begumpet in the city, on Tuesday.

During the event, Santosh Kumar expressed his admiration for them. He commended their remarkable efforts in making a tangible difference in their respective fields.

Santosh Kumar, alongside Niranjan and Sagar, actively participated in the sapling plantation and took the opportunity to honour their contributions. He lauded the 21-year-old cyclist for launching the “Save Soil and Sustainability” campaign, which covered an astounding 6,300 kilometres across Uttar Pradesh.

Sagar also earned the praise of Santosh Kumar. Despite facing numerous obstacles, he courageously embarked on a mission to create a “Plastic-Free Society” from his wheelchair. Through innovative recycling techniques, he established a non-woven bag manufacturing business that not only reduced plastic waste but also provided employment opportunities for other specially abled individuals.

Expressing his motivation, cyclist Niranjan shared how he drew inspiration from the Green India Challenge and dedicated himself to the task of saving soil through extensive plantation efforts.

The event witnessed the participation of several Isha volunteers, including Shailaja, Raghav, and Vikas, as well as representatives from the Green India Challenge.