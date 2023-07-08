Hyderabad: Actor Sivakarthikeyan takes part in Green India Challenge

Sivakarthikeyan who was in Hyderabad while promoting his new movie "Mahaveerudu" planted the sapling

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 8 July 23

Hyderabad: Joining the Green India Challenge, Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan on Saturday planted a sapling in KBR Park and called upon everyone to plant saplings.

Sivakarthikeyan who was in the city while promoting his new movie “Mahaveerudu” planted the sapling. He was challenged by actress Nandita Shweta to plant the saplings and speaking to media persons, he expressed his happiness to be part of the Green India Challenge.

“I wholeheartedly appreciate the efforts of Rajya Sabha Member J Santosh Kumar who is taking this program forward as a movement. Green India Challenge helps to prevent global warming. It provides a chance for future generations to survive. That’s why everyone should participate in Green India Challenge and plant saplings responsibly,” he said.

Later, Sivakarthikeya passed on the “Green India Challenge” to his closest friend Tamil rock star musician Anirudh. Head of Asian Cinemas, film producer Jhanvi Narang along with Green India Challenge founders participated in this program.