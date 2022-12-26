Discrimination against Telangana in BJP’s DNA, alleges MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:38 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

Hanamkonda: Protesting against the indifferent attitude of the central government with regard to setting up of the coach factory at Kazipet, BRS leaders and activists led by Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhakar have staged a dharna near the Kazipet railway station here on Monday. They have also burnt an effigy of the Central government led by BJP for its failure to fulfill the promises made to Telangana State during the bifurcation of the united Andhra Pradesh State.

Speaking on this occasion, Government Chief Whip Vinay Bhaskar lashed out at the Congress and BJP governments for deceiving the people of Telangana by not setting up the coach factory which is a long pending demand of the people of erstwhile Warangal district in particular and Telangana in general.

“In 1980, as the Congress government at the Centre sanctioned the coach factory while PV Narasimha Rao was a minister at the Centre, the state government proposed to allot the land at Madikonda and Ayodhyapuram areas. But to subside the Sikh riots in Punjab, the then Congress government decided to set up the factory in Punjab as per ‘Rajiv Gandhi-Longowal Accord’,” the MLA said.

“Since then several agitations were organised to get the factory, but of no use. Though the BRS government allotted 160 acres of the land for the proposed coach factory, the Centre has recentlt announced that they were not planning to set up the coach factory in Telangana,” he said, and demanded explanation from the BJP leaders from the State. “If the Centre does not forward to set up the factory, we will intensify our struggle against the Centre to get our rights,” the MLA said.

KUDA Chairman Sangamreddy Sunder Raj Yadav, KUDA former chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, BRS leaders Narlagiri Ramesh, Kazipet Railway Coach Sadhana Samiti leaders and others participated in the dharna.