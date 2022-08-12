Disinfection ritual to make your home clean this monsoon

By Mitu David Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: In the previous article we discussed how humidity during monsoon creates issues that could not be ignored. In a way, increased humidity during monsoons makes our homes the breeding ground for fungus and bacteria.

Molds and fungus can grow anywhere – on furniture, clothing, cracks in walls, daily use objects and the damage they leave behind is often hard to address, time consuming and expensive to fix.

However, certain precautionary measures can help keep them at bay.

Dry Areas:

Most importantly ensure all the areas that face continual seepage remain dry. Wet or damp places are the source of bacterial and fungus growth and disinfection is the key to kill them on the spot and avoid their future growth.

If there are wet areas in the house, make sure to find a solution to dry it right away.

For areas prone to continual seepage, you can actually place moisture absorption seeds that are easily available in the market. Also, spray wet carpets, damp couches, curtains, shelves, door mats using clinically proved formulae like a disinfectant spray.

Ventilation:

Ventilation in any form is crucial for maintaining dry atmosphere and putting a stop to bacterial growth. Monsoon invites so many uninvited guests, which are not healthy for your health and surroundings. Leave the windows and doors open whenever possible, as that allows free circulation of air.

To avoid the formation of mold spores on walls, try to move furniture and mattresses away and constantly spray the area with a disinfectant.

Declutter:

Declutter is a form of best usage of time and products and involves anything which are in need to be replaced or recycled at the home regularly to avoid germ growth.

It is important to declutter your homes once in a while and store away unused items and also to avoid micro-organisms from breeding. Getting rid of all unwanted items is a key to making sure that there is enough airflow and sunlight. Decluttering thus goes a long way in maintaining cleanliness.

Opened Spaces:

Shared or open spaces are in need of compulsory cleaning, as we spend most of the day here.

Shared spaces includes kitchen, tabletops, dining table area, bathrooms, and basins. These areas must be cleaned on a daily basis to avoid these uninvited guests finding shelter. We often forget about refrigerators, but this too required a regular cleanup. Water trays and water coolers can also breed bacteria and molds, if not dried regularly.

And if you it difficult to vacuum curtains and rugs frequently, it is advisable to regularly spray them with a disinfectant.