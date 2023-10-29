Dissidence continues in Congress

After the high profile resignations of veterans Ponnala Lakshmaiah and Nagam Janardhan Reddy, supporters of multiple other ticket aspirants went on protest in different parts of the State, with many heading to Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Congress is continuing to be rocked by dissidence with many ticket aspirants quitting the party in protest against the party’s decisions and others planning to contest as rebel candidates, while a few others staged protests.

After Jubilee Hills ticket aspirant Vishnuvardhan Reddy’s supporters hurled bricks at Gandhi Bhavan and tore TPCC president Revanth Reddy’s flexies and banners on Saturday, supporters of Narsapur ticket aspirant Anil Kumar staged a protest at the State Congress headquarters on Sunday. One of the supporters even attempted self immolation on the Gandhi Bhavan premises but was saved by fellow supporters. They later staged demonstrations and raised slogans against the State leadership for issuing the Narsapur ticket to A Raji Reddy.

Parijatha Narsimha Reddy held a meeting with her supporters at a private function hall after the party denied the Maheswaram ticket to her. The Congress had fielded K Laxma Reddy from the constituency. Unhappy over the party decision, Parijatha has been on protest mode and is expected to take a decision on Monday about her future plans.

Likewise, Jubilee Hills ticket aspirant P Vishnuvardhan Reddy held a meeting with his supporters at Rajeev Nagar to decide his future plans. It is learnt that Vishnuvardhan Reddy was keen to contest the elections from the constituency as a rebel or from some other party.

Supporters of N Srikanth Goud, who aspired to contest from Amberpet constituency, demanded the party leadership to reconsider candidature of Rohin Reddy, who was being dubbed as an outsider in the constituency by Congress workers. In a video, which went viral on social media, Srikanth Goud’s supporters were heard abusing TPCC president A Revanth Reddy for fielding Rohin Reddy in the constituency.

Raising objection over Madhuyaskhi Goud’s candidature from LB Nagar constituency, many demanded the Congress party to change the candidate in the constituency.

On the other hand, protesting against the party’s decision to offer the Adilabad ticket to Kandi Srinivas Reddy, Minority Cell members of Adilabad district Congress quit the party en masse. They charged that ticket was issued to a leader who had RSS roots.

