KTR, Harish Rao meet Nagam Janardhan Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:36 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday invited senior Congress leader and former Minister Nagam Janardhan Reddy to join the BRS. They called on Reddy, who announced his resignation from the Congress on Sunday, at his Gachibowli residence this evening.

Janardhan Reddy, who responded positively to their request, is expected to soon meet Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan and announce his decision.