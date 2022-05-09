Distinct zones of deep lake ecosystems

Hyderabad: These series of articles on biological sciences will help you understand the ecosystems well. This article is in continuation to the last article on the distinct zones of the deep water lakes, and an introduction to terrestrial ecosystems.

Biota of the Limnetic zone: Limnetic zone is the largest zone of a lake and is the region of rapid variations of the level of the water, temperature, oxygen availability, etc., from time to time. This zone has autotrophs (photosynthetic plants) in abundance.

The chief autotrophs of this region are the phytoplankton such as the Euglenoids, Diatoms, Cyanobacteria, Dino flagellates and Green algae. The consumers of the Limnetic zone are the zooplanktonic organisms such as the Copepods.

Biota of the Profundal zone: It includes the organisms such as Decomposers (bacteria), Chironomid larvae, Chaoborus (phantom larva), Red annelids, Clams, etc., that are capable of living in low oxygen levels.

The decomposers of this zone decompose the dead plants and animals and release nutrients, which are used by the biotic communities of both Littoral and Limnetic zones.

The lake ecosystem performs all the functions of any ecosystem and of the biosphere as a whole, i.e., conversion of inorganic substances into organic material, with the help of the radiant solar energy by the autotrophs.

Consumption of the autotrophs by the heterotrophs, decomposition and mineralisation of the dead matter to release them back for reuse by the autotrophs (recycling of minerals).

Terrestrial Ecosystems: The ecosystems of land are known as terrestrial ecosystem. Some examples of terrestrial ecosystems are the forest, grassland and desert.

Forest Ecosystems: The two important types of forest seen in India are Tropical rain forest and Tropical deciduous forest.

Grassland Ecosystems: These are present in Himalayan region in India and they occupy large areas of sandy and saline soils in western Rajasthan.

Desert Ecosystems: The areas having less than 25cm rainfall per year are called deserts. They have characteristic flora and fauna and deserts can be divided into two types — hot type and cold type deserts. Thar Desert in Rajasthan is an example for hot type desert while the cold type desert is seen in Ladakh.

Artificial Ecosystem: These are man-made ecosystems such as agricultural/agro-eco systems. They include cropland ecosystems, aquaculture ponds and aquaria.

To be continued

