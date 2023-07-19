| Distribution Of 2bhk Houses In Ghmc From First Week Of August Ktr

Under GHMC, Telangana government aimed to construct 1 lakh houses rapidly and majority of the 2BHK houses construction have already been completed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday announced that the State Government will soon speed up the program to provide eligible beneficiaries with double-bedroom houses constructed within Hyderabad city limits.

The State government aimed to construct 1 lakh houses rapidly under the GHMC and a majority of the double-bedroom houses construction have already been completed. The construction work in other areas was in its final stage.

The GHMC has prepared a schedule for the distribution of already completed double-bedroom houses to beneficiaries, following the Minister’s directions. The revenue department will support the beneficiary selection program, and the officials aim to conduct the selection process transparently, as per the guidelines given by the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao.

In a review meeting today, the MA&UD Minister directed GHMC officials to ensure that double-bedroom houses were provided to deserving beneficiaries without any political interference.

So far, more than 4,000 double-bedroom houses have been built in in-situ areas and provided to the poor. The distribution of double-bedroom houses will commence in the first week of August, following the schedule prepared by GHMC, and continue until the third week of October.

More than 70,000 double-bedroom houses, which have already been completed, will be provided to the poor in six phases. Additionally, houses in the final stages of construction will also be added to this distribution program from time to time.

