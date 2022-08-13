Divisive forces trying to divide India on caste, religion basis for political gain: Harish

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:49 PM, Sat - 13 August 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is participating in massive freedom rally in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that some divisive forces in India were dividing the people of the country on the lines of caste and religion for political gain at a time when the country was celebrating its 75th year of Independence.

Addressing the gathering after participating in a freedom rally in Sangareddy on Saturday, the Minister, observed that it is time to lead the country with an aim to provide equal opportunities to the poor and downtrodden. Recalling the sacrifices made by the freedom fighters under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, Rao said that the governments must come up with plans to take the fruits of the Independence to every poor person. He further asked the citizens to be aware of the activities of anti-social elements in the country which were working to divide the people.

When the country achieved freedom in 1947, the Minister said it was tough to get two square meals a day for every citizen. Talking about the progress India has achieved, he said that India was in a position to export food grains to other countries now. Rao said that Telangana stands at the top among the States in the country.

Elaborating on the progress the State achieved during the past eight years, the Minister said that the State has scored an 11.5 percent growth rate in its own resources standing first in the country. He said that the annual budget has increased from Rs 60,000 crore to 1.8 lakh crore while the per capita income rose to 2.78 lakh from Rs 1.24 lakh in eight years.

With an aim to uplift the poor financially, Rao said that the State government launched Rythu Bandhu, Aasara pensions and many other welfare schemes. He further said that they have created a number of Panchayats, Mandals, Revenue Divisions and Municipalities to decentralise the administration. He has called upon the citizens to participate in the 75th Independence Day celebrations.

Later, Rao has hoisted a massive national flag on a 75-feet height flag post on the premises of the Collectorate. Sangareddy was literally painted with tri colours on Saturday as a huge number of citizens participated in a freedom rally holding national flags.

MPs Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, BB Patil, Zilla Parishad Chairperson P Manjusri, Collector A Saharath, MLAs Chanti Kranthi Kiran, K Manik Rao, Additional Collectors J Veera Reddy, Rajaharshi Sha, TRS District President Chintha Prabhakar, DCMS Chairman Malkapuram Shiva Kumar and others were present.