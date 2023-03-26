Do not miss this planetary phenomenon on March 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sun - 26 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: March is proving to be a stargazer’s lucky month, with one celestial sighting after another. In this view, amateur astronomers are also participating in a Messier Marathon as 110 of the various deep sky objects cataloged by the French astronomer, Charles Messier, come into view.

One of these is expected to occur on March 27. Five planets are all set to align forming a rare parade of planets. Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Mars, and Uranus will be visible just after sunset on Monday.

While they are all expected to appear, it is not believed that they will appear in a straight line. According to reports, the five planets will form an arc-shaped appearance just above the horizon.

Most can see only some of these planets from the city, and for others, one has to travel far away from city lights and find locations without any tall buildings or mountains around.

Once you find such a spot, look towards the western horizon. While most of the planets should be visible to the naked eye, you’ll probably need binoculars, or even a telescope, to see Uranus and get the full five-planet procession. Uranus will be above and to the left of Venus.

Low in the sky, Jupiter and Mercury will appear side-by-side. These planets will be visible for less than an hour after sunset. Venus will be the easiest to spot with the naked eye.

You can also download popular astronomy apps like SkySafari and others which will show where each planet is in the night sky.