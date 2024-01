Water On Mars | Mars Express Mission | European Space Agency

The Mars Express mission by the European Space Agency reveals a substantial underground ocean of dusty ice beneath Mars' equator, measuring between 4.9 and 8.9 feet deep.

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 20 January 2024, 09:57 AM

The Mars Express mission by the European Space Agency reveals a substantial underground ocean of dusty ice beneath Mars’ equator, measuring between 4.9 and 8.9 feet deep, shedding light on Martian climates and geological history.