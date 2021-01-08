Doctor commits suicide in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:32 am

Sangareddy: Dr P Amarbabu (36), attached to the ESI Hospital at RC Puram, committed suicide by consuming some unidentified poison at his apartment in Vidyanagar Colony in the district on Thursday. He reportedly had serious differences with his wife.

Amarbabu married Joythirmai, daughter of Dharma Rao and Rajeshwari, residents of Uppal, five years ago. She left him to stay with her parents five months ago.

According to a complaint lodged by Amarbabu’s father Sanjeev, the couple used to quarrel on petty issues as Dharma Rao and Rajeshwari used to intervene in the matters of his son’s family. Following this, Sanjeev said that Joythirmai left him with their only daughter to live with her parents.

Though they all visited Dharma Rao’s house in Uppal a few days ago to convince them, Sanjeev said they refused to send Joythirmai back. As he was not even allowed to see his daughter, Amarbabu committed suicide by consuming some unidentified poison. A suicide note was also found by his side. Amarbabu allegedly held his in-laws responsible for the entire issue.

